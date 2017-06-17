Mirror Quick Crossword Answers June 18th 2017

Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick June 18th 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Floor covering CARPET
Wound’s crust SCAB
Genuine REAL
Stinging plant NETTLE
Strong wind GALE
Type of maple ACER
Quote CITE
Devour EAT
Farewell! BYE
Nocturnal creatures OWLS
Traffic marker CONE
Corrosive substance ACID
Lump of gold NUGGET
Document DEED
Subscription fees DUES
Over there YONDER
Paddle boat CANOE
Scale RATE
Deal with TREAT
Herb SAGE
Red wine CLARET
Sheep’s cry BLEAT
Prison room CELL
Religious image ICON
Determine DECIDE
Insipid BLAND
Peter Pan girl WENDY
Thespian ACTOR
Poems ODES
Elderly AGED