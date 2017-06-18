Mirror Quick Crossword Answers June 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Brimless head wear BERET
Playful act ANTIC
Lubricant OIL
From there THENCE
Discard DUMP
Previous day EVE
Prickly bush BRAMBLE
Edible crustacean LOBSTER
Thieve ROB
Repast MEAL
Posture STANCE
Faucet TAP
Prod NUDGE
Long seat BENCH
Mixer BITTERLEMON
Age EON
Spasm TIC
Digit THUMB
Type of tree COPPERBEECH
Ogle LEER
Female sheep EWE
Section BIT
Manner AIR
Trademark BRAND
Sunrise direction EAST
Sprint RUN
Cumulative bill TAB
Primate APE