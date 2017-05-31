Mirror Quick Crossword Answers June 1st 2017

Clue Solution
Specify STIPULATE
Scent AROMA
Extraterrestrial ALIEN
Boy SON
Lair DEN
Middle Eastern port ADEN
Respectable DECENT
Recreation SPORT
Heed LISTEN
Reverse UNDO
Pronoun HER
Anger IRE
Changes direction VEERS
Desist CEASE
Lack of taste BLANDNESS
Not these! THOSE
Scheme PLAN
Ruler LEADER
String TWINE
Woollen hood BALACLAVA
Openings in timber KNOTHOLES
Ogre MONSTER
Reading LECTURE
Professor DON
Human being PERSON
Case SHELL
Approaches NEARS
Religious image ICON