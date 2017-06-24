Mirror Quick Crossword Answers June 25th 2017

Clue Solution
Twine STRING
Religious offshoot SECT
Dutch dairy product EDAM
Diminish LESSEN
Village gala FETE
Consumer USER
Detonator FUSE
Deity GOD
Regret RUE
Portal GATE
Units of length FEET
Grim DOUR
Gecko, eg LIZARD
Sparkling water SODA
Poems ODES
Dusk SUNSET
Large room SALON
Oxidation RUST
Classification GENUS
Secure SAFE
Appear EMERGE
Fad TREND
Furniture item SEAT
Encourage URGE
Disobey REFUSE
Wireless RADIO
Volume of maps ATLAS
Check accounts AUDIT
Greek deity EROS
Trucks VANS