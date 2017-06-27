Mirror Quick Crossword Answers June 28th 2017

Mirror Quick June 28th 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Naked BARE
Departed LEFT
Urn VASE
Snare TRAP
Source ROOT
Element SILICON
Frozen water ICE
Sci-fi weapon? LASER
Reel SPOOL
Riding display RODEO
Subsequently LATER
Moist WET
Papal city VATICAN
Outbuilding SHED
Temporary traffic marker CONE
Great Lake ERIE
Robe GOWN
Phobia FEAR
Flying mammals BATS
Authentic REAL
Woman’s name CAROL
Zodiac Lion LEO
Occasion TIME
Echolocation SONAR
Small wave RIPPLE
Plane’s captain PILOT
Fastened TIED
Mediterranean islander CRETAN
Relating to noise SONIC
Grain OATS
Prise LEVER
Wireless RADIO
Bird’s appendage WING
Heart CORE
Close NEAR
Domestic fowl HEN