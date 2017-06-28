Mirror Quick Crossword Answers June 29th 2017

Clue Solution
Condiment TABLESALT
Hauls DRAGS
Separate APART
Crack team SAS
Male cat TOM
Aristocrat PEER
Narrate RELATE
Woman on her wedding day BRIDE
Strolled AMBLED
Peaceful CALM
Meadow LEA
Man’s name SAM
Consignments LOADS
About face UTURN
Skinny people BEANPOLES
Demean ABASE
Girl LASS
On a chair SEATED
Beast of burden LLAMA
Versatile ADAPTABLE
Transferring data STREAMING
Jumbled GARBLED
Pungent mammal POLECAT
Disburden RID
Cause REASON
Conflagration BLAZE
Entertain AMUSE
Japanese wrestling SUMO