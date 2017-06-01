Mirror Quick Crossword Answers June 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
Troop SOLDIER
Old coin FLORIN
Small lumps NUGGETS
Poems ODES
Again ANEW
Stanza VERSE
Binds TIES
Peruse READ
Projectile ARROW
Look after TEND
Sword part HILT
Mechanic GREASER
Curdling agent RENNET
Chirped TWEETED
(From) quite a distance AFAR
Medical officer CORONER
Tendon SINEW
Responsibility ONUS
Nonsense DOGGEREL
Oxidised RUSTED
Uninhabited DESOLATE
Atmosphere AIR
Leasing RENTING
Gloomy SAD
Aim TARGET
Weary TIRED
In this place HERE
Pal MATE