Mirror Quick Crossword Answers June 30th 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Clue Solution
Project VENTURE
Cherished ADORED
Rice dish RISOTTO
Nuisance PEST
Term of endearment LOVE
Ski slope PISTE
Headquarters BASE
African country CHAD
Broker AGENT
Tight TAUT
Latch BOLT
Gave up one’s career RETIRED
Mourn LAMENT
To a great extent LARGELY
Large amount MASS
Create new music COMPOSE
Stanza VERSE
Revise EDIT
Very hot TROPICAL
Wore away ERODED
Equestrian sport EVENTING
Insulate LAG
Window cover SHUTTER
Shabby articles TAT
Cooper’s product BARREL
Immediately TODAY
Chiming instrument BELL
Pal MATE