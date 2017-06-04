Mirror Quick Crossword Answers June 5th 2017

Clue Solution
Ecstasy BLISS
Sham BOGUS
Garden tool HOE
Fervent ARDENT
Frozen rain HAIL
Family KIN
Deep INTENSE
Increase AUGMENT
Limb ARM
Enthusiastic KEEN
Agreement ACCORD
Also TOO
Name TITLE
Mar SPOIL
Illegal trade BLACKMARKET
Pronoun SHE
Boy SON
Speck GRAIN
Podium award SILVERMEDAL
Public school ETON
Judo grade DAN
Frozen water ICE
Add up TOT
Huge GREAT
Smart NEAT
Fuss ADO
Lettuce COS
Policeman COP