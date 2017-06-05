Mirror Quick Crossword Answers June 6th 2017

Clue Solution
Notice POSTER
Rapid FAST
Type of cheese EDAM
Edible crustacean SHRIMP
Source ROOT
Constantly EVER
Unoccupied IDLE
Afflict AIL
Era AGE
Ballet skirt TUTU
Sense FEEL
Resentful SOUR
Invent CREATE
A few SOME
Makes a knot TIES
Low sound RUMBLE
Penne or fusilli? PASTA
Painful SORE
Disgust REPEL
Paying passenger FARE
Unprincipled AMORAL
Sum TOTAL
Opening VENT
Appointment DATE
Disobey REFUSE
Thing of value ASSET
Painful affliction ULCER
Overweight OBESE
Greek deity EROS
Young sheep LAMB