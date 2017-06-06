Mirror Quick Crossword Answers June 7th 2017

Clue Solution
Leader BOSS
Sunrise direction EAST
Hairdo PERM
Unwrap OPEN
Unfriendly DOUR
Chief city CAPITAL
Slippery fish EEL
Of the kidneys RENAL
Twosomes PAIRS
Healthy meal SALAD
Tyre pattern TREAD
Garland LEI
Angry speeches TIRADES
Rotate SPIN
Swimming pool LIDO
Afresh ANEW
Sluggish SLOW
College head DEAN
Group of states BLOC
Stair STEP
Fragrant wood CEDAR
Flightless bird EMU
Chime TOLL
Characters ROLES
Roof of the mouth PALATE
Gunpowder ingredient NITRE
Authentic REAL
Delighted ELATED
Of birth NATAL
Eye part IRIS
Glossy material SATIN
Cafe DINER
Girl LASS
US coin DIME
Shortly SOON
Animal’s foot PAW