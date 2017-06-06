Mirror Quick Crossword Answers June 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick June 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Leader
|BOSS
|Sunrise direction
|EAST
|Hairdo
|PERM
|Unwrap
|OPEN
|Unfriendly
|DOUR
|Chief city
|CAPITAL
|Slippery fish
|EEL
|Of the kidneys
|RENAL
|Twosomes
|PAIRS
|Healthy meal
|SALAD
|Tyre pattern
|TREAD
|Garland
|LEI
|Angry speeches
|TIRADES
|Rotate
|SPIN
|Swimming pool
|LIDO
|Afresh
|ANEW
|Sluggish
|SLOW
|College head
|DEAN
|Group of states
|BLOC
|Stair
|STEP
|Fragrant wood
|CEDAR
|Flightless bird
|EMU
|Chime
|TOLL
|Characters
|ROLES
|Roof of the mouth
|PALATE
|Gunpowder ingredient
|NITRE
|Authentic
|REAL
|Delighted
|ELATED
|Of birth
|NATAL
|Eye part
|IRIS
|Glossy material
|SATIN
|Cafe
|DINER
|Girl
|LASS
|US coin
|DIME
|Shortly
|SOON
|Animal’s foot
|PAW