Mirror Quick Crossword Answers June 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Without expression DEADPAN
Plundered LOOTED
Medicinal syrup LINCTUS
Sieve SIFT
Crooked BENT
Asian language TAMIL
Hypocrisy CANT
Fable TALE
Bury INTER
Cutlery item FORK
Harbour PORT
More irate ANGRIER
Exert STRAIN
Talismans AMULETS
Smooth and even in texture FLAT
Permission CONSENT
Dutch town DELFT
Revise EDIT
Tyrant DICTATOR
Snuggle NESTLE
Essential INTEGRAL
Prohibition BAN
Extraterrestrial MARTIAN
Sort ILK
Loud creepy-crawly CICADA
Castles FORTS
Nuisance PEST
Pale red PINK