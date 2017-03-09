Mirror Quick Crossword Answers March 10th 2017

Clue Solution
Hand signal GESTURE
Regaled AMUSED
US coins NICKELS
Roasting rod SPIT
Conflagration FIRE
Carpentry device LATHE
Rational SANE
Be dressed in WEAR
Squeeze PRESS
Desire WANT
Shafts of light RAYS
Prevent INHIBIT
Relegate DEMOTE
More eco-friendly GREENER
Singing voice BASS
Cookery CUISINE
Aladdin’s helper GENIE
Revise EDIT
Portable meal TAKEAWAY
End of Lent EASTER
Status PRESTIGE
Distant FAR
Anxiety TENSION
Headwear item HAT
Season SPRING
Adam’s ale WATER
Drive RIDE
Units of length FEET