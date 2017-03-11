Mirror Quick Crossword Answers March 12th 2017

Clue Solution
Breed of dog SETTER
Moist DAMP
Dry ARID
Trafalgar Square pest PIGEON
Not valid VOID
Cog GEAR
Above OVER
Long fish EEL
Unit of electricity AMP
Casserole STEW
Ritual RITE
Den LAIR
Nullify NEGATE
Chuck TOSS
At that time THEN
Scope EXTENT
Wonderful SUPER
Roman gown TOGA
Scope RANGE
Prima donna DIVA
Cherished ADORED
Foot lever PEDAL
Gaelic ERSE
Singlet VEST
Nymph SPRITE
Apportion ALLOT
Anxious TENSE
Perspire SWEAT
Metal IRON
Loathe HATE