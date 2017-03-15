Mirror Quick Crossword Answers March 16th 2017

Clue Solution
Principles STANDARDS
Scold CHIDE
Undress STRIP
Cot BED
Misery WOE
Stair STEP
Head LEADER
Dens LAIRS
Part of a minute SECOND
Chuck TOSS
Craft ART
Type of hat FEZ
Eclipse EXCEL
Scent AROMA
Engaged BETROTHED
Clan TRIBE
Be lacking NEED
Response ANSWER
Was brave enough DARED
Environmental habitat ECOSYSTEM
Footballer, eg SPORTSMAN
Denounce DEPLORE
Breakfast device TOASTER
Cover LID
Deer’s feature ANTLER
Hidden collection CACHE
Form of oxygen OZONE
Datum FACT