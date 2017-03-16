Mirror Quick Crossword Answers March 17th 2017

Clue Solution
Cushion BOLSTER
Unemotional STOLID
Discussed DEBATED
Binds TIES
Departed WENT
Myth FABLE
Crooked BENT
Precipitation RAIN
Voice UTTER
Opening VENT
Group of cattle HERD
Delight GLADDEN
Tough RUGGED
Walks heavily TRUDGES
Russian ruler TSAR
Pleased CONTENT
Porcelain fixture BIDET
Poems ODES
Sailor SEAFARER
Blush REDDEN
Meant INTENDED
Moist WET
Plaster BANDAGE
Illuminated LIT
Money available BUDGET
Planet VENUS
In this place HERE
Manufactured MADE