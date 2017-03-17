Mirror Quick Crossword Answers March 18th 2017

Clue Solution
Board game CHESS
Recreation SPORT
Possessed HAD
Go in ENTER
Extraterrestrial ALIEN
Amazement AWE
Cooking vessel POT
Transgression SIN
Took a chair SAT
Carry too far OVERDO
Tradition LORE
Specks DOTS
Giggle TITTER
Unwell ILL
Beverage TEA
And not NOR
Egg cells OVA
Location PLACE
Roman dwelling VILLA
Common word THE
Foe ENEMY
Semi-frozen rain SLEET
Place of worship CHAPEL
Saintly aura HALO
Newspaper chief EDITOR
Smell or sight? SENSE
Get up STAND
Church seat PEW
Minerals ORES
Diplomacy TACT
Angry IRATE
Suitable APT
Animal doctor VET
Poem ODE
Wise bird? OWL
Decorated ORNATE
Road STREET
European state ITALY
Spanish snacks TAPAS
Unoccupied IDLE
Adore LOVE
Darts player’s line OCHE
Vigour VIM