Mirror Quick Crossword Answers March 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Root vegetable CARROT
Anger RAGE
Spoil RUIN
Cope MANAGE
Precious metal GOLD
Close NEAR
Youths LADS
Manner AIR
Pointed tool AWL
Parts of a week DAYS
Decorative maple ACER
Book part PAGE
Gorgon MEDUSA
On a single occasion ONCE
Christian fast LENT
Find out DETECT
Ship of the desert CAMEL
Ladder part RUNG
Fad TREND
Latvian city RIGA
Waterproof jacket ANORAK
Church official ELDER
Catch sight of ESPY
Assistant AIDE
Wide bottle FLAGON
Horrify APPAL
Carrying a gun ARMED
Map CHART
US coin CENT
Beast of burden MULE