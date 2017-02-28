Mirror Quick Crossword Answers March 1st 2017


Transaction SALE
Jump LEAP
Abundant RIFE
Elderly AGED
Phone taps BUGS
Aristocrat BARONET
Toy dog PUG
Of the sun SOLAR
Get narrower TAPER
Scandinavian NORSE
Type GENUS
Body of water SEA
Planet NEPTUNE
Stair STEP
Sleigh SLED
Continent ASIA
Type of gas NEON
Platform BASE
Pierce STAB
Ogle LEER
Pervasive aura VIBES
Limb LEG
Stopper PLUG
Japanese bed FUTON
Car port GARAGE
Twelve DOZEN
Practise boxing SPAR
Bear-like URSINE
Plunders LOOTS
Vegetables PEAS
Ancient letters RUNES
Shade of brown SEPIA
Anon SOON
Arm bone ULNA
Margin EDGE
Treat hides TAN