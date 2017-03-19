Mirror Quick Crossword Answers March 20th 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Clue Solution
Mar SPOIL
Sat POSED
Scold NAG
Alter CHANGE
Attract DRAW
Signal assent NOD
Temporary substitute STOPGAP
Pleased CONTENT
Part of a week DAY
Similar (to) AKIN
Loofah SPONGE
Metal TIN
Javelin SPEAR
Set of beliefs TENET
Inferior SECONDCLASS
Tavern INN
Insulate LAG
Short cardigan SHRUG
Deposit DOWNPAYMENT
Fellow GENT
Append ADD
Take to court SUE
Not at home OUT
Inexperienced NAIVE
Bird’s structure NEST
Noise DIN
Quarry PIT
Number ONE