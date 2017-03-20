Mirror Quick Crossword Answers March 21st 2017

Clue Solution
Order to return goods RECALL
50 per cent HALF
Particle ATOM
Aim TARGET
Plunder LOOT
Constantly EVER
Paying passenger FARE
Afflict AIL
Serpent ASP
Black bird ROOK
Aristocrat PEER
Hard up POOR
Lust DESIRE
A few SOME
Female sheep EWES
Tattered RAGGED
Scale RATIO
Stiff paper CARD
Subsequently LATER
Darned part of a sock! HOLE
Unprincipled AMORAL
Mortal FATAL
Prohibit VETO
Unit of area ACRE
Be against OPPOSE
Abundant AMPLE
Instruction ORDER
Warhorse STEED
Greek deity EROS
Monarch KING