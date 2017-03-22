Mirror Quick Crossword Answers March 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
Backstage area GREENROOM
Amounts of paper REAMS
Chatted SPOKE
Affectionate tap PAT
Domestic fowl HEN
One with guests HOST
Coating VENEER
Consumers USERS
Under wraps SECRET
Unit ITEM
Meadow LEA
Previous day EVE
Streets ROADS
Part of a carpentry joint TENON
Yacht’s rope MAINSHEET
Harvests REAPS
Compass direction EAST
Slice of bacon RASHER
Form of oxygen OZONE
Philharmonic group ORCHESTRA
Rebuke REPRIMAND
Ripened MATURED
Thoughtful PENSIVE
Animal doctor VET
Autumn, eg SEASON
Woman’s name CLARA
Anxious TENSE
Engrave ETCH