Mirror Quick Crossword Answers March 24th 2017

Clue Solution
Large drinks DOUBLES
Gave a view OPINED
Permissive LIBERAL
Panache ELAN
Salver TRAY
Mythical being TITAN
Solid matter cut from a bog PEAT
Disgusting VILE
Keepsake RELIC
In this place HERE
Travel document VISA
Hit hard CLOUTED
Harsh SEVERE
Roads STREETS
Sound of an explosion BOOM
Ore MINERAL
Postpone DELAY
Norse deity ODIN
Insects’ homes BEEHIVES
Salty SALINE
Freedom LATITUDE
Golf peg TEE
Angry speeches TIRADES
Beer ALE
Summary PRECIS
Secretes HIDES
Singlet VEST
Gratis FREE