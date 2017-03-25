Mirror Quick Crossword Answers March 26th 2017

Clue Solution
Sheen LUSTRE
Religious image ICON
Board game LUDO
Punch STRIKE
Responsibility ONUS
Chilly COLD
Flying mammals BATS
Lubricant OIL
Fish eggs ROE
Blemish SPOT
Pond POOL
Consignment LOAD
Month AUGUST
Pause REST
Rodents RATS
Landed property ESTATE
Defeated contestant LOSER
Kind SORT
Vote ELECT
Object of worship IDOL
Large vulture CONDOR
Of the nose NASAL
European city OSLO
Too ALSO
Set off DEPART
Monarch RULER
Crockery item PLATE
Name TITLE
Poems ODES
Wild feline PUMA
