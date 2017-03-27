Mirror Quick Crossword Answers March 27th 2017

Clue Solution
Sacked FIRED
Counterfeit BOGUS
Lip RIM
Appear EMERGE
Shout CALL
Food fish COD
Satanic DEMONIC
Painful reaction to chafing BLISTER
Receptacle BIN
End of a prayer AMEN
Public speaker ORATOR
Tree product SAP
Material SATIN
Danger PERIL
Vegetables FRENCHBEANS
Stray ERR
Delve DIG
Pattern on wood GRAIN
Restraint SELFCONTROL
Only MERE
Finish END
Speck DOT
Spoil MAR
Awkward INEPT
Greek deity EROS
Flying mammal BAT
Sharp blow RAP
Primate APE