Mirror Quick Crossword Answers March 28th 2017

Clue Solution
Rebuke BERATE
Precious metal GOLD
Close NEAR
Breed of dog SETTER
Female horse MARE
Unwrap OPEN
Small rodent VOLE
Type of element GAS
Vehicle CAR
Lovely CUTE
Paradise EDEN
Attendant AIDE
Clergyman CURATE
Impudence GALL
Aristocrat PEER
Degree EXTENT
Herb BASIL
Scale RATE
Enlist ENROL
Pastime GAME
Fruit ORANGE
Attire DRESS
Nuisance PEST
On one occasion ONCE
Dig up DREDGE
Muscle spasm CRAMP
Relation UNCLE
Sugary SWEET
Precious DEAR
Loathe HATE