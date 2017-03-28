Mirror Quick Crossword Answers March 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick March 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Casserole
|STEW
|Scheme
|PLAN
|Ornate fabric
|LACE
|Corrosive liquid
|ACID
|Sprints
|RUNS
|Bullfighter
|PICADOR
|Males
|MEN
|Madagascan primate
|LEMUR
|Entire range
|GAMUT
|Indian lute?
|SITAR
|Devil
|DEMON
|Duster
|RAG
|Idler
|WASTREL
|Aid in crime
|ABET
|Edge
|SIDE
|Verbal
|ORAL
|Stopper
|PLUG
|Waistband
|BELT
|Hit
|SLAP
|On a huge scale
|EPIC
|Festive song
|CAROL
|Ballpoint, eg
|PEN
|Type of gas
|NEON
|Heals
|CURES
|Chirping insect
|CICADA
|Fact
|DATUM
|Speck of soot
|SMUT
|Rubbed out
|ERASED
|Sweets
|MINTS
|Extremely
|MEGA
|Turret
|TOWER
|Relating to birth
|NATAL
|Posterior
|RUMP
|Drive
|RIDE
|Departed
|LEFT
|Swamp
|BOG