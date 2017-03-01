Mirror Quick Crossword Answers March 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
Gymnastic move CARTWHEEL
Play DRAMA
Thespian ACTOR
Metal fastener ZIP
Foot part TOE
Level EVEN
Variety of polecat FERRET
Suns STARS
Sample TASTER
Unit of area ACRE
Bottom of a skirt? HEM
Term of respect SIR
Acute SHARP
Track TRAIL
Practised REHEARSED
Astound AMAZE
Snare TRAP
Radiator alternative HEATER
Go in ENTER
Make known ADVERTISE
Fraternal BROTHERLY
Large church MINSTER
Buccaneer CORSAIR
Long way away FAR
Place of worship TEMPLE
Allotment SHARE
Lifting device CRANE
Move STIR