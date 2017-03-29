Mirror Quick Crossword Answers March 30th 2017

Clue Solution
Pieces of jewellery BRACELETS
Excursions TRIPS
Type of offal TRIPE
Shabby articles TAT
Metal TIN
Speckled horse ROAN
Expose REVEAL
Gaze fixedly STARE
Italian artist TITIAN
Food fish TUNA
Agent REP
For every PER
Din NOISE
Maxim ADAGE
Defeatist PESSIMIST
Yoghurt sauce RAITA
Group of actors CAST
Epistle LETTER
String TWINE
Repeating ITERATING
Fellow convicts CELLMATES
Flowers PANSIES
Spellbound RIVETED
Sprinted RAN
Narrows TAPERS
Clan TRIBE
Russian mountains URALS
Date tree, eg PALM