Mirror Quick Crossword Answers March 31st 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|System of stretches
|PILATES
|Summary
|PRECIS
|Train carriage
|SLEEPER
|Location
|SITE
|Eat
|DINE
|Canadian syrup
|MAPLE
|Footwear item
|BOOT
|Happy
|GLAD
|Fictional orphan
|ANNIE
|Leash
|LEAD
|Large amount
|MASS
|Reside
|INHABIT
|Film theatre
|CINEMA
|Add sugar
|SWEETEN
|Roasting rod
|SPIT
|Old age allowance
|PENSION
|Ski-slope
|PISTE
|Land surrounded by water
|ISLE
|Typical amounts
|AVERAGES
|Arranged
|SORTED
|Close
|INTIMATE
|Professor
|DON
|Dressing
|PLASTER
|Boy
|LAD
|Bowls
|BASINS
|Dead language
|LATIN
|Rodents
|MICE
|Achievement
|FEAT