Mirror Quick Crossword Answers March 31st 2017

Clue Solution
System of stretches PILATES
Summary PRECIS
Train carriage SLEEPER
Location SITE
Eat DINE
Canadian syrup MAPLE
Footwear item BOOT
Happy GLAD
Fictional orphan ANNIE
Leash LEAD
Large amount MASS
Reside INHABIT
Film theatre CINEMA
Add sugar SWEETEN
Roasting rod SPIT
Old age allowance PENSION
Ski-slope PISTE
Land surrounded by water ISLE
Typical amounts AVERAGES
Arranged SORTED
Close INTIMATE
Professor DON
Dressing PLASTER
Boy LAD
Bowls BASINS
Dead language LATIN
Rodents MICE
Achievement FEAT