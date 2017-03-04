Mirror Quick Crossword Answers March 5th 2017

Clue Solution
Imitated COPIED
Retain KEEP
Corrosive substance ACID
Empty VACANT
Broad WIDE
Radiate EMIT
Get beaten LOSE
Peculiar ODD
Charred remains ASH
Container CASE
Above OVER
French cheese BRIE
Decorated ORNATE
Serene CALM
Stagger REEL
Take into custody ARREST
Lid COVER
Select PICK
Appointments DATES
Flightless bird KIWI
Newspaper chief EDITOR
Implore PLEAD
Untidy state MESS
On one occasion ONCE
Option CHOICE
Traffic-light colour AMBER
Scent AROMA
Broker AGENT
Type of beef VEAL
Colourless PALE