Mirror Quick Crossword Answers March 7th 2017

Clue Solution
Niche RECESS
Blemish SPOT
Sinful EVIL
Heed LISTEN
Baby sheep LAMB
Shortly SOON
Retain KEEP
Self-image EGO
Body of water SEA
Fish-eating eagle ERNE
Stripe LINE
Remunerated PAID
Bounded FINITE
Pry NOSE
Contest DUEL
Steal cattle RUSTLE
Keepsake RELIC
Group of actors CAST
Touch or sight, eg SENSE
Grain tower SILO
Celestial body PLANET
Forbidden TABOO
Unwrap OPEN
Paradise EDEN
Salty (water) SALINE
Agreeable SAPID
Allude REFER
Overweight OBESE
Object of worship IDOL
Herb MINT