Mirror Quick Crossword Answers March 7th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Niche
|RECESS
|Blemish
|SPOT
|Sinful
|EVIL
|Heed
|LISTEN
|Baby sheep
|LAMB
|Shortly
|SOON
|Retain
|KEEP
|Self-image
|EGO
|Body of water
|SEA
|Fish-eating eagle
|ERNE
|Stripe
|LINE
|Remunerated
|PAID
|Bounded
|FINITE
|Pry
|NOSE
|Contest
|DUEL
|Steal cattle
|RUSTLE
|Keepsake
|RELIC
|Group of actors
|CAST
|Touch or sight, eg
|SENSE
|Grain tower
|SILO
|Celestial body
|PLANET
|Forbidden
|TABOO
|Unwrap
|OPEN
|Paradise
|EDEN
|Salty (water)
|SALINE
|Agreeable
|SAPID
|Allude
|REFER
|Overweight
|OBESE
|Object of worship
|IDOL
|Herb
|MINT