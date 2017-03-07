Mirror Quick Crossword Answers March 8th 2017

Clue Solution
Defeated LOST
Plunder LOOT
Taxi passenger FARE
Corrosive liquid ACID
Big cat LION
Involving numbers DIGITAL
Consume EAT
Devil DEMON
Sleeveless coat GILET
Jeans fabric DENIM
Health worker NURSE
Ovum EGG
Craftsman ARTISAN
Greyish-yellow ECRU
Fable TALE
Serpents ASPS
Close NEAR
Metal fastener STUD
Leash LEAD
Mouthful SWIG
Cold meal SALAD
Zodiac sign LEO
Diplomacy TACT
Annoyed RILED
Quoting CITING
Frogman DIVER
Type of gas NEON
Beast ANIMAL
Commendation MERIT
Toboggan LUGE
Russian kings TSARS
Explode ERUPT
Dash ELAN
Seasoning SALT
Be lacking NEED
Vehicle CAR