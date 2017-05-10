Mirror Quick Crossword Answers May 11th 2017

Clue Solution
Hampshire national park NEWFOREST
Stage whisper ASIDE
Sound NOISE
Golf peg TEE
Pitch TAR
Paradise EDEN
Mother or father PARENT
Milky stones OPALS
Seven-piece ensemble SEPTET
Paramount MAIN
Pronoun HER
Duster RAG
Angry CROSS
Association UNION
Opposed COUNTERED
Exclusive ELITE
At liberty FREE
Hire charge RENTAL
Steeple SPIRE
Canvas bag HAVERSACK
Relevant PERTINENT
Signifies DENOTES
Rower OARSMAN
Affectionate tap PAT
Human PERSON
Snapshot PHOTO
Supple AGILE
Ancient lettering RUNE