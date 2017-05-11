Mirror Quick Crossword Answers May 12th 2017

Clue Solution
Glass spheres MARBLES
Ransacked LOOTED
Monkey TAMARIN
Ranch FARM
Ready to eat RIPE
Military cleric PADRE
Sheet of glass PANE
Ale BEER
Art form OPERA
Pleased GLAD
Require NEED
Egg white ALBUMEN
Sweet SUGARY
Items OBJECTS
Level, even FLAT
Keep shut in CONFINE
Unit of length METRE
Eve’s partner ADAM
Tolerable BEARABLE
Vocalist SINGER
Gap APERTURE
Smart blow RAP
Expressionless DEADPAN
Colour RED
Edible tuber POTATO
Classification GENUS
Bird’s structure NEST
Shafts of light RAYS