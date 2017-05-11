Mirror Quick Crossword Answers May 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick May 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Glass spheres
|MARBLES
|Ransacked
|LOOTED
|Monkey
|TAMARIN
|Ranch
|FARM
|Ready to eat
|RIPE
|Military cleric
|PADRE
|Sheet of glass
|PANE
|Ale
|BEER
|Art form
|OPERA
|Pleased
|GLAD
|Require
|NEED
|Egg white
|ALBUMEN
|Sweet
|SUGARY
|Items
|OBJECTS
|Level, even
|FLAT
|Keep shut in
|CONFINE
|Unit of length
|METRE
|Eve’s partner
|ADAM
|Tolerable
|BEARABLE
|Vocalist
|SINGER
|Gap
|APERTURE
|Smart blow
|RAP
|Expressionless
|DEADPAN
|Colour
|RED
|Edible tuber
|POTATO
|Classification
|GENUS
|Bird’s structure
|NEST
|Shafts of light
|RAYS