Mirror Quick Crossword Answers May 13th 2017

Clue Solution
Spaghetti, eg PASTA
Bury INTER
Anger IRE
Paddle boat CANOE
Indian instrument SITAR
Pointed tool AWL
Shabby articles TAT
Mr Beale? IAN
Limb LEG
Set of rungs LADDER
Untruths LIES
Art work OPUS
Elf SPRITE
Beer ALE
Allow LET
Pronoun SHE
Small deer ROE
In front AHEAD
Garden pest SNAIL
Bind TIE
Velocity SPEED
Decades YEARS
Firearm PISTOL
Operatic song ARIA
Colonise SETTLE
Pungent ACRID
Senseless INANE
Immediately NOW
Inform TELL
Finger jewellery RING
Cherish ADORE
Flightless bird EMU
Donkey ASS
Decay ROT
Unwell ILL
Former currency unit PESETA
Vegetables SWEDES
Implore PLEAD
European country ITALY
Eras AGES
Gaelic ERSE
Fur HAIR
Number ONE