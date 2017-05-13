Mirror Quick Crossword Answers May 14th 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick May 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Bat RACKET
Stair STEP
Islamic ruler EMIR
Heed LISTEN
Occasion TIME
Technical details SPEC
Diesel or peat? FUEL
Equipment KIT
Ottoman chief AGA
Casual form of address DUDE
Type of gas NEON
Twosome PAIR
Opt DECIDE
Pry NOSE
Female sheep EWES
Spaceship ROCKET
Keepsake RELIC
Shell CASE
Anxious TENSE
Location SITE
Problematic TRICKY
Crease PLEAT
Walk heavily PLOD
Reverse UNDO
Dog-like CANINE
Abundant AMPLE
Below UNDER
Cute SWEET
Greek deity EROS
Delicate hue PINK