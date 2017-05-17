Mirror Quick Crossword Answers May 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick May 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Bulletin
|NEWSFLASH
|Jolly
|HAPPY
|European country
|SPAIN
|Beer
|ALE
|Top of the leg
|HIP
|Urban area
|CITY
|Seemly
|DECENT
|Kitchen utensil
|WHISK
|Body of water
|LAGOON
|Without fat
|LEAN
|Man’s name
|RON
|Pronoun
|HER
|Garden implement
|SPADE
|Maxim
|ADAGE
|Military ship
|DESTROYER
|Brit living abroad
|EXPAT
|Eye inflammation
|STYE
|Whips
|LASHES
|Figure
|SHAPE
|Inventory of things to do
|CHECKLIST
|Examples
|INSTANCES
|Constructional material
|PLYWOOD
|Preserved
|PICKLED
|Noise
|DIN
|Candid
|HONEST
|Wine ingredient
|GRAPE
|Rub out
|ERASE
|Ring of light
|HALO