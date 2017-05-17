Mirror Quick Crossword Answers May 18th 2017

Clue Solution
Bulletin NEWSFLASH
Jolly HAPPY
European country SPAIN
Beer ALE
Top of the leg HIP
Urban area CITY
Seemly DECENT
Kitchen utensil WHISK
Body of water LAGOON
Without fat LEAN
Man’s name RON
Pronoun HER
Garden implement SPADE
Maxim ADAGE
Military ship DESTROYER
Brit living abroad EXPAT
Eye inflammation STYE
Whips LASHES
Figure SHAPE
Inventory of things to do CHECKLIST
Examples INSTANCES
Constructional material PLYWOOD
Preserved PICKLED
Noise DIN
Candid HONEST
Wine ingredient GRAPE
Rub out ERASE
Ring of light HALO