Mirror Quick Crossword Answers May 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Military MARTIAL
Entertained AMUSED
Newspaper form TABLOID
Ranch FARM
Wild party RAVE
Male relation UNCLE
Heap PILE
Rip TEAR
Cherish ADORE
Honey tipple MEAD
Poles RODS
Stumble STAGGER
Spiritualist’s gathering SEANCE
Pampers COSSETS
Singing voice BASS
Bison BUFFALO
Unit of length METRE
Biblical figure ADAM
Gifted TALENTED
Set of rungs LADDER
Normal amounts AVERAGES
Disburden RID
Desisting CEASING
Boy LAD
Astronomical distance PARSEC
Customs MORES
Pause REST
Small bird WREN