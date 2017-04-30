Mirror Quick Crossword Answers May 1st 2017

Clue Solution
Lawful LEGAL
Rascal SCAMP
Type of lettuce COS
Cavern GROTTO
Competent ABLE
Male cat TOM
Japanese warrior SAMURAI
Competitor ENTRANT
Section BIT
Manner of walking GAIT
Dealer TRADER
Piece of corn EAR
Unit of heat THERM
Trainee physician MEDIC
Trivial LIGHTWEIGHT
Behave ACT
Auction item LOT
Fossilised resin AMBER
Before the written word PREHISTORIC
Sparkling water SODA
Unit of resistance OHM
Resort SPA
Assembled MET
String TWINE
Memo NOTE
Wicked BAD
Male sheep RAM
Plural of is ARE