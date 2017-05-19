Mirror Quick Crossword Answers May 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick May 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Soft lights
|LAMPS
|Magic formula
|SPELL
|Exploit
|USE
|Dreamer
|IDLER
|Swagger
|STRUT
|In the past
|AGO
|Spasm
|TIC
|Consume
|EAT
|Utter
|SAY
|End of Lent
|EASTER
|Listening organs
|EARS
|Grain
|OATS
|Vocalist
|SINGER
|Golf peg
|TEE
|Born
|NEE
|Vehicle
|CAR
|Decay
|ROT
|Open-mouthed
|AGAPE
|Scorn
|SNEER
|Lair
|DEN
|Navigate
|STEER
|Plant ovules
|SEEDS
|Sheen
|LUSTRE
|Sparkling wine
|ASTI
|Textile dealer
|MERCER
|Locations
|SITES
|Roofing tile
|SLATE
|Clothes fastener
|PEG
|Greek deity
|EROS
|Titled woman
|LADY
|Make amends
|ATONE
|Perform
|ACT
|Donkey
|ASS
|Small deer
|ROE
|Plural of is
|ARE
|Shopping street
|ARCADE
|Warning devices
|SIRENS
|Bury
|INTER
|Cogs
|GEARS
|Gratuities
|TIPS
|Gaelic
|ERSE
|Mimicked
|APED
|Number
|ONE