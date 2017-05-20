Mirror Quick Crossword Answers May 21st 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick May 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Survived LASTED
Look after TEND
Amount of paper REAM
Vow PLEDGE
Repast MEAL
Small maple ACER
Japanese wrestling SUMO
Type of element GAS
Hair FUR
Attracted DREW
Plant ALOE
Drive RIDE
Large grove FOREST
Intricate material LACE
Fastened TIED
Hire charge RENTAL
Collar part LAPEL
Casserole STEW
Reverie DREAM
Domesticated TAME
Appear EMERGE
Valleys DALES
Deal successfully COPE
Reverse UNDO
Crib CRADLE
Original FIRST
Allude REFER
Mortal FATAL
Dog’s rope for walks LEAD
Opening VENT