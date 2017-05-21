Mirror Quick Crossword Answers May 22nd 2017

Clue Solution
Dead language LATIN
European capital PARIS
Cover LID
Metal grid GRILLE
Move with a spoon STIR
Foot part TOE
Card game PONTOON
Competitor ENTRANT
Female pig SOW
Seize GRAB
Alcoholic drink SPIRIT
Bitumen-like substance TAR
Set of beliefs TENET
At no time NEVER
Insignificant LIGHTWEIGHT
Unwell ILL
Zero NIL
Scale RATIO
Natural drink SPRINGWATER
Public protest DEMO
Decorate (a cake) ICE
Vegetable PEA
Kernel NUT
Mode of transport TRAIN
Bird’s structure NEST
Term of respect SIR
Stovetop vessel PAN
Anger IRE