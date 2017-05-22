Mirror Quick Crossword Answers May 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
Buccaneer PIRATE
Sign of a healed wound SCAR
Close NEAR
Cashier TELLER
Fail to hit MISS
Kiln OVEN
Leer OGLE
Firearm GUN
Donkey ASS
Ballet garment TUTU
Stair STEP
Woody plant TREE
Colonise SETTLE
Title NAME
Rodents RATS
Painful TENDER
Flower part PETAL
Character ROLE
Enlist ENROL
Identical SAME
Cower CRINGE
Tree product RESIN
Singlet VEST
Portal GATE
Agreement ASSENT
Thespian ACTOR
Overturned UPSET
Javelin SPEAR
Hot beverages TEAS
Metal fastener STUD