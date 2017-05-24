Mirror Quick Crossword Answers May 25th 2017

Mirror Quick

Clue Solution
Crawling insect CENTIPEDE
Martini garnish OLIVE
Elicit EVOKE
Male cat TOM
Lair DEN
Facile EASY
Tallied AGREED
South American mountains ANDES
Performed STAGED
Computer shortcut ICON
Worker or queen? BEE
Hill TOR
Vegetable CHARD
Alliance UNION
Produced GENERATED
Revises EDITS
Pour TEEM
Vow PLEDGE
Monotonous sound DRONE
Criminal science FORENSICS
Name of seven Spanish kings FERDINAND
Traveller VOYAGER
Variant VERSION
Append ADD
Sewing implement NEEDLE
Calm down ABATE
Misdemeanour CRIME
Food fish TUNA