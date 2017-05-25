Mirror Quick Crossword Answers May 26th 2017

Clue Solution
Gun holder HOLSTER
Made beer BREWED
Curl or hair RINGLET
Public school ETON
Paradise EDEN
Took unlawfully STOLE
St Paul’s Cathedral architect WREN
Peruse SCAN
Artist’s stand EASEL
Chief HEAD
Jetty PIER
Saluted GREETED
Spiritualists’ gathering SEANCE
Seven-piece ensembles SEPTETS
Competent ABLE
Ebbs RECEDES
Egret? HERON
Norse deity ODIN
Be a tourist SIGHTSEE
Terrible ROTTEN
Apartment TENEMENT
Age ERA
Wind instrument OCARINA
Boy LAD
Measures WEIGHS
Secretes HIDES
Nuisance PEST
At liberty FREE