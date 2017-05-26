Mirror Quick Crossword Answers May 27th 2017

Clue Solution
Maintain CLAIM
Acute SHARP
Very warm HOT
Laud EXTOL
Flower ASTER
Tawny or barn? OWL
Notice SEE
Mr Beale? IAN
Sweet potato YAM
Gossip NATTER
Whirlpool EDDY
Grain OATS
Raved RANTED
Payment FEE
Legume PEA
Dedicated verse ODE
Circuit LAP
Yearned PINED
Musty STALE
Frozen water ICE
Cog WHEEL
Gambles RISKS
Unsullied CHASTE
Get beaten LOSE
Be present ATTEND
Commendation MERIT
Pebble STONE
Question word HOW
Companion ALLY
Baby carriage PRAM
Make amends ATONE
Behave ACT
Scottish port AYR
Fish eggs ROE
Stag’s mate DOE
Beautiful youth ADONIS
Root vegetables SWEDES
Horrify APPAL
Narrow TAPER
Stream FLOW
Otherwise ELSE
Ship’s floor DECK
Consumed ATE