Mirror Quick Crossword Answers May 29th 2017

Clue Solution
Keyboard instrument PIANO
Food fish SPRAT
Finish END
Model SITTER
Notion IDEA
Attempt TRY
Bout of indulgence EGOTRIP
Take out EXTRACT
Everyone ALL
Item UNIT
Keen discernment ACUMEN
Coach BUS
Work dough KNEAD
Word puzzle REBUS
Avoid taking responsibility for PASSTHEBUCK
Mesh NET
Number ONE
Echo-location RADAR
Frames for bouncing on TRAMPOLINES
Pull DRAG
Plaything TOY
Age ERA
Porridge ingredient OAT
Type of offal TRIPE
Crustacean CRAB
Limb ARM
Mongrel CUR
Utilise USE