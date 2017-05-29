Mirror Quick Crossword Answers May 30th 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick May 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Exert STRAIN
Demeanour MOOD
Above OVER
Month AUGUST
Scale RATE
Level EVEN
Cipher CODE
Type of element GAS
Metal TIN
Companion ALLY
Fable TALE
Couple PAIR
Face VISAGE
Ready to eat RIPE
Water plant REED
Fresh RECENT
Mould, sculpt SHAPE
Tatters RAGS
Observed NOTED
Only MERE
Fruit ORANGE
Gown DRESS
Type of beef VEAL
Ellipse OVAL
Whole ENTIRE
Narrow TAPER
Prise LEVER
Play dishonestly CHEAT
Dry ARID
Paying passenger FARE