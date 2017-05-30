Mirror Quick Crossword Answers May 31st 2017

Clue Solution
Idiot FOOL
Trudge PLOD
Be concerned CARE
State AVER
Seep liquid LEAK
Widespread GENERAL
Piece of corn EAR
Obsolete DATED
Opponent RIVAL
Gas XENON
Punctuation mark COLON
Garland LEI
Lingers DALLIES
Mongrels DOGS
Sparkling water SODA
Village gala FETE
Quarrel TIFF
Datum FACT
Banner FLAG
Unwrap OPEN
Cold meal SALAD
Vegetable PEA
Precious DEAR
Take it easy RELAX
Italian city VENICE
Of the kidneys RENAL
Avid KEEN
Cherished ADORED
Narrates TELLS
Empty space VOID
Cabin LODGE
Unpleasant NASTY
Got beaten LOST
Jot IOTA
Seasoning SALT
Rotten OFF